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    Mongolian People’s Party supports new PM candidate with 99.7 % vote

    07:36, 30 March 2026

    At its third conference session, the Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) overwhelmingly backed Party Chairman Uchral Nyam-Osor as its candidate for Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.

    Mongolian People’s Party supports Uchral Nyam-Osor for PM with 99.7 % vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Secretary-General Sodbaatar Yangug formally introduced the nomination, after which Uchral fielded questions from 32 members on political, social, and economic issues.

    Mongolian People’s Party supports Uchral Nyam-Osor for PM with 99.7 % vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    A secret ballot followed, with 421 of 597 members present. The resolution passed with 99.7 percent support, signaling near-unanimous backing for Uchral’s candidacy.

    As written before, Mongolia's prime minister stepped down last week. 

    Mongolia Elections Political parties Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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