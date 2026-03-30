Mongolian People’s Party supports new PM candidate with 99.7 % vote

Secretary-General Sodbaatar Yangug formally introduced the nomination, after which Uchral fielded questions from 32 members on political, social, and economic issues.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

A secret ballot followed, with 421 of 597 members present. The resolution passed with 99.7 percent support, signaling near-unanimous backing for Uchral’s candidacy.

As written before, Mongolia's prime minister stepped down last week.