Mongolian People’s Party supports new PM candidate with 99.7 % vote
07:36, 30 March 2026
At its third conference session, the Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) overwhelmingly backed Party Chairman Uchral Nyam-Osor as its candidate for Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.
Secretary-General Sodbaatar Yangug formally introduced the nomination, after which Uchral fielded questions from 32 members on political, social, and economic issues.
A secret ballot followed, with 421 of 597 members present. The resolution passed with 99.7 percent support, signaling near-unanimous backing for Uchral’s candidacy.
As written before, Mongolia's prime minister stepped down last week.