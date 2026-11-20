At a plenary session, 96 of the 104 lawmakers present voted in favor of the legislation relieving Khurelsukh of his presidential duties.

The former president announced his decision on November 17, saying he wanted to clear his name and allow the allegations against him to be addressed. He claimed that he had been targeted by defamatory accusations linking him to serious crimes for more than a month.

Under Mongolia’s Constitution, State Great Khural Chairman Byambatsogt Sandag will assume presidential powers until a successor is elected and takes the oath of office.

Parliament must call an extraordinary presidential election within four months of the termination of Khurelsukh’s mandate. The next regular presidential election had been scheduled for the summer of 2027.

Khurelsukh, 58, took office in June 2021 for a six-year term, having previously served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021.