In a statement addressing the political situation, Khurelsukh said he agreed with the opposition’s demand to step aside so that the allegations could be investigated and the truth established. He added that he was prepared to undergo an investigation and restore his reputation.

The announcement followed demands made by the DP parliamentary caucus on November 16, accusing senior members of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party of corruption and cronyism.

DP caucus leader Tuvshin Banzragch called for officials implicated in the alleged corruption to be removed from their positions and investigated. The party also demanded public disclosure of the investigation results and greater transparency regarding coal offtake agreements involving Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, Mongolia’s largest coal mining company.

Banzragch said all 42 members of the DP caucus had supported establishing a temporary parliamentary investigative committee.

Meanwhile, DP Chairman Tsogtgerel Odon raised allegations concerning approximately $110 million reportedly linked to corruption. He claimed that $22 million may have been transferred to the ruling party’s Secretary General and potentially used to finance election campaigns.

The opposition further alleged that funds obtained through corruption may have been used to influence elections since 2016.

The developments have intensified political tensions in Mongolia, with the opposition calling for investigations, accountability and greater transparency among senior officials.