Mongolia's Nomads World Cultural Festival to promote intangible cultural heritage

The festival is organized annually as part of Mongolia’s commitment to implementing UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Article 39.2 of the Law on Protection of Cultural Heritage, and Government Resolution No. 41 dated January 25, 2024.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

This year’s edition of the “Nomads” World Cultural Festival will be conducted in a traditional ger camp format, in alignment with the regional development framework. The festival aims to showcase the diverse intangible cultural heritage and unique characteristics of Mongolia’s various ethnic groups. In addition to presenting 780 programs and events related to intangible cultural heritage and competitions in ten traditional national sports, the festival will provide attendees with opportunities to engage with the rich traditions of Mongolia’s intangible cultural heritage, actively participate in cultural activities, and enhance their knowledge and skills.

During the fourth iteration of the festival, alongside ger camps representing provinces and the capital city, the program will include the “Cultural Heritage Station,” the international academic conference titled “The World of Nomads: Past and Future,” the “Tourist Food Street,” and an exhibition and trade fair for small and medium-sized enterprises. Concurrently, an ongoing assessment will be conducted to evaluate the sustainability of intangible cultural heritage by collecting and analyzing information related to heritage preservation from participating bearers and transmitters of tradition.

Furthermore, the festival will host the 17th World Championship of Mounted Archery, featuring over 120 elite archers from more than 30 countries, including 15 of Mongolia’s top archers. Internationally accredited judges will officiate the competition, and representatives of UNESCO and the World Federation of Mounted Archery will participate in the festival.

As written before, the launch of the book "Authentic Mongolia," written by Dulguun Tsogbadrakh, an author, traveler, and translator, took place at iCinema, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on March 25, 2025. The newly launched book explores Mongolia’s history, landscape, people, traditions, culture, and art. Written in a clear and accessible format, “Authentic Mongolia” is suitable for a wide range of readers, from young learners and casual readers to scholars.