Nomadism is not just something we associate with herders; it's mindset, lifestyle

The newly launched book explores Mongolia’s history, landscape, people, traditions, culture, and art. Written in a clear and accessible format, “Authentic Mongolia” is suitable for a wide range of readers, from young learners and casual readers to scholars.

“Authentic Mongolia” takes readers on a journey through Mongolia’s vast steppes, towering mountains, and serene deserts. Furthermore, the book delves into Mongolia’s rich history, from the era of the Hun Empire to the present day, while also shedding light on the lives of modern Mongols. Through astounding narratives, Ms. Dulguun introduces readers to nomadic traditions, unique customs, and the deep-rooted culture and heritage that continue to define Mongol identity.

What sets “Authentic Mongolia” apart is its balance between simplicity and depth. The author condensed historical and cultural themes into a format that is informative and engaging, ensuring that anyone can appreciate the beauty, as well as the authenticity of Mongolia.

Ms. Dulguun Tsogbadrakh dedicated a significant amount of time to the research and development of her book. “It took two and a half years to complete. However, my research and writing were drawn from my 15-16 years of experience in the travel industry as a tour guide," the author noted.

Ms. Dulguun Tsogbadrakh shared, "In my view, the authenticity of Mongolia is nomadism, which is not just something we associate with herders; it's a mindset, a lifestyle. We, as Mongols, carry that nomadic spirit wherever we go. Our nomadic mindset is distinct and plays a key role in defining the uniqueness of our country. What makes Mongolia different from other places I have traveled is our unyielding connection to this nomadic mindset, which continues to define us, whether in the countryside or the capital city. Growing up in a household where the arts and culture were central to daily life, I was surrounded by music, dance, and theatre. I spent much of my youth in the halls of the State Opera and Ballet Academic Theatre and the Mongolian State Conservatory. My family, particularly my grandfather, served as key sources of inspiration in my journey while writing this book.”

One of the notable elements of the book is its cover, which features an image of two cheerful Mongolian boys running through the landscape, one carrying his grandfather’s binoculars and the other holding a lasso. This image represents optimism and enthusiasm for the future.