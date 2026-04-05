Mongolia's new coalition gov't takes oath

The coalition government, formed by the MPP, the opposition Hun Party, and the National Coalition, comprises a prime minister, 19 ministers, and 16 ministries.

Among the cabinet members, 10 ministers from the previous government were reappointed.

The political transition followed the resignation of former Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar, who stepped down at his own request last week.

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the MPP won a narrow majority, securing 68 of the 126 seats. The Hun Party secured eight seats, while the National Coalition obtained four seatsю

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev had received Mongolian Ambassador Dorj Bayarkhuu on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.