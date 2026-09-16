Mongolia’s industrial output surges 56% in first eight months

The growth was driven mainly by the mining and quarrying sector, which increased 68.2%, or MNT 17 trillion. Manufacturing output also rose 15%, or MNT 759.3 billion.

Mining and quarrying output totaled MNT 42 trillion, with metal ore mining increasing 75.8% and coal and lignite mining rising 63.9%.

Production volumes of several key mineral commodities, including iron ore, copper concentrate, fluorspar and coal, increased year on year, while output of some other minerals declined.

Industrial product sales reached MNT 55.7 trillion, up 60.1% year on year, with mining accounting for the bulk of the increase.

Foreign-market sales totaled MNT 43.1 trillion, of which MNT 42.2 trillion came from mining and quarrying. Coal accounted for 36.5% of mining exports, while metal ores made up 59.5%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Mongolia’s exports had risen 57.2% year on year to $14.4 billion in the first eight months of 2026, widening the country’s foreign trade surplus to $6 billion.