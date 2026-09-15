Mongolia’s mining exports to China fuel growing trade surplus

Mining was the main driver of the increase, with copper ore and concentrate exports rising by $2.8 billion and coal exports by $1.9 billion. Gold and combed cashmere exports also increased.

Copper accounted for 43.7% of total exports and coal for 37%, together making up more than 80% of export earnings.

China remained Mongolia’s dominant export market, receiving $13.3 billion, or 92.7% of total exports. Copper and coal accounted for most of those shipments.

Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB approved a $3 million grant to combat violence against women and children in Mongolia.