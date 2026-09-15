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    Mongolia’s mining exports to China fuel growing trade surplus

    08:43, 15 September 2026

    Mongolia’s exports rose 57.2% year on year to $14.4 billion in the first eight months of 2026, widening the country’s foreign trade surplus to $6 billion, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.

    Mongolia’s mining exports to China fuel growing trade surplus
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Mining was the main driver of the increase, with copper ore and concentrate exports rising by $2.8 billion and coal exports by $1.9 billion. Gold and combed cashmere exports also increased.

    Copper accounted for 43.7% of total exports and coal for 37%, together making up more than 80% of export earnings.

    China remained Mongolia’s dominant export market, receiving $13.3 billion, or 92.7% of total exports. Copper and coal accounted for most of those shipments.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported ADB approved a $3 million grant to combat violence against women and children in Mongolia. 

    World News Mongolia Exports Trade China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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