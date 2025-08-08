Mongolia's imports increase by 1.1 percent from last year

The growth is mainly attributed to imports of petroleum products, passenger cars, trucks, machinery, mechanical equipment and parts, electrical appliances, as well as air and water transport vehicles. Among food products, imports included 73.1 million eggs, 31.7 thousand tons of rice, 84.2 thousand tons of vegetables, 479.6 thousand tons of gasoline, 991.4 tons of diesel fuel, and 14,724 vehicles.

The People’s Republic of China accounts for 38.1 percent of total imports, followed by the Russian Federation with 23.6 percent, Japan with 12.7 percent, the United States of America with 4.1 percent, the Republic of Korea with 4.3 percent, and the Federal Republic of Germany with 2.5 percent. The sum of imports from these countries makes up 85.4 percent of Mongolia’s total imports.

As earlier reported, Mongolia to export 2,000 tons of horse meat and halal-processed mutton to Uzbekistan.