Mongolia to export 2,000 tons of horse meat and halal-processed mutton to Uzbekistan

Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia Enkhbayar Jadamba welcomed the non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Mongolia, Farhod Arziev, as well as Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ilzat Kasymov, and other representatives. At the meeting, Mr. Enkhbayar Jadamba noted that Mongolia is open to cooperation in the production of halal meat.

The parties discussed collaboration in the fields of agriculture, animal husbandry, veterinary services, and plant quarantine within the framework of the Comprehensive Partnership between Mongolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan established through recent reciprocal Presidential State Visits.

Minister Enkhbayar Jadamba underlined the wide potential for short-term cooperation between Mongolia and the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasizing trade and economic relations as the foundation of active bilateral ties. The Minister expressed that the Mongolian agricultural and light industries will fully support mutually beneficial cooperation that protects the interests of both sides to increase trade turnover to USD 100 million.

The two sides agreed to a unified quarantine and tariff policy and to take all necessary measures to ensure smooth bilateral trade, as well as to finalize necessary agreements and lists of goods soon.

Furthermore, the Republic of Uzbekistan confirmed plans to purchase 100,000 live sheep and goats from Mongolia, while Mongolia expressed its intention to decide on the possibilities of providing export fee relief. The Republic of Uzbekistan has resolved transportation issues, and as of 2024, Mongolia has exported 7,000 live sheep to the country.

To further expand cooperation, the Republic of Uzbekistan expressed interest in importing leather, wool, and cashmere from Mongolia and agreed to share experiences in the fruit, vegetable, and light industry sectors, reported the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia.

