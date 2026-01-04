Mongolia extends visa exemption entry for 34 countries until 2026

The government's decision prolongs the visa-free entry regime for citizens of 32 European countries and two island countries through Dec. 31, 2026, the MIA said in a statement.

Individuals holding ordinary passports from these countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary and New Zealand, who come to Mongolia for tourism purposes are eligible for visa-free entry for no more than 30 days, it added.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining an open and tourism-friendly policy, the Mongolian authorities have decided to continue the "Years to Visit Mongolia" tourism program until 2028 to promote the development of four-season tourism in the country.

According to the Mongolian Tourism Organization, the landlocked Asian country recorded a total of 846,103 inbound tourist visits by foreign passport holders in 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Mongolia has been ranked among the top 20 countries worldwide for tourism recovery, according to the November 2025 edition of the World Tourism Barometer published by UN Tourism (UNWTO).