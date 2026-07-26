Mongolia’s Hunnu nobility cemetery complexes added to UNESCO World Heritage List

The newly listed serial property comprises five major archaeological sites across Mongolia: Noyon Uul in Tuv Province, Chikhertiin Zoo in Tuv Province, Duurlig Nars in Khentii Province, Gol Mod I and II in Arkhangai Province, and Takhiltiin Khotgor in Khovd Province.

The inscription marks the culmination of years of archaeological research led by the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, recognizing one of the most significant cultural legacies of the ancient Hunnu civilization on the global stage.

Representing the Mongolian delegation at the UNESCO session, Minister of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Aldarjavkhlan Jukov described the designation as the result of decades of collaborative work by Mongolian and international archaeologists, historians and researchers. He said their efforts have significantly expanded historical understanding of the Hunnu Empire and demonstrated the site's outstanding universal value.

Academician Chuluun Sampildondov, who led the expert team behind the nomination, said the inscription recognizes the Hunnu nobility cemetery complexes as part of humanity's shared cultural heritage while also affirming the historical significance of Mongolia's first state. He noted that the decision reflects many years of scientific research and represents an important milestone for the Chinggis Khaan National Museum, which now oversees a UNESCO-recognized World Heritage property.

Under UNESCO's World Heritage Convention, sites must demonstrate Outstanding Universal Value, meet at least one of ten selection criteria, and satisfy requirements for authenticity and integrity.

Mongolia joined the UNESCO World Heritage Convention in 1990. Before the latest inscription, the country had six World Heritage sites: the Uvs Nuur Basin, Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape, Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai, Great Burkhan Khaldun Mountain and its surrounding sacred landscape, Landscapes of Dauria, and Deer Stone Monuments and Related Bronze Age Sites.

With the addition of the Cemetery Complexes of the Hunnu Nobility, Mongolia now has seven UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Earlier, it was reported Japan's Asuka-Fujiwara sites had been added to the World Heritage List.