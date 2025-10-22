Mongolia's government to provide concessional loans to support fuel stockpile

As part of efforts to boost reserves, the Cabinet instructed Minister of Finance of Mongolia Javkhlan Bold and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia Damdinnyam Gongor to arrange financing for the working capital needs of companies responsible for maintaining mandatory fuel reserves under Government Resolution No.134 of 2024. The required funds will be provided as concessional loans, with interest subsidies to be covered from the Government’s reserve fund.

Minister Damdinnyam stated today that fuel supply remains stable.

In recent days, consumption has doubled. Ulaanbaatar normally consumes 950–1,200 tons of fuel per day, but currently 1,800–2,000 tons are being supplied, he said.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy announced the gradual restoration of production operations at the Karachaganak field.