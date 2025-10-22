Gas deliveries from Kazakhstan to Orenburg resume - Energy Ministry

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant has resumed intake of raw gas from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field. Following the temporary disruption on October 19, the project operator is gradually restoring production to the levels recorded before the incident.

“The Ministry of Energy reiterates that the temporary suspension of feedstock deliveries and the resulting production adjustment have not affected gas supplies to Kazakhstan’s domestic market. All commitments to local consumers have been and continue to be fully met,” the ministry noted.

The construction of a dedicated gas processing plant at Karachaganak remains a strategic priority. The project is set to be implemented by KazMunayGas, with ongoing negotiations between the company and Karachaganak project partners to finalize the technical parameters for integrating the new facility into the existing field infrastructure.

The situation is fully under the control of the Kazakh Government.

