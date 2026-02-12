EN
    Kazakh Senate ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement

    12:57, 12 February 2026

    The Kazakh Senate deputies ratified an Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Senate ratifies EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement 60 / 80
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to Senator Shakarim Buktugutov, the key goal of the law is liberalization and facilitation of trade between the parties through reducing or lifting tariff and non-tariff barriers.

    Currently, commodity trade shows positive dynamics. Last year, it reached 133.5 million US dollars with Kazakhstani goods constituting the dominant share up to 123 million US dollars.

    The agreement provides for creating a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.

    Earlier, Majilis ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement.

    Kazakhstan Mongolia Eurasian Economic Union Parliament Senate Draft laws Economy Trade
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
