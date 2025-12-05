Mongolia's foreign trade declines 4.8 pct in 11 months
17:49, 5 December 2025
Mongolia's foreign trade turnover marked a 4.8 percent decrease year on year in the first 11 months of 2025, official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed on Friday, Xinhua reports.
The foreign trade turnover reached 23.9 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, the data showed.
The landlocked Asian country demonstrated a surplus in its foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by over 3.5 billion dollars, the administration reported.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Mongolian Parliament approves the development guidelines for 2026-2030.