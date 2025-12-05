EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Mongolia's foreign trade declines 4.8 pct in 11 months

    17:49, 5 December 2025

    Mongolia's foreign trade turnover marked a 4.8 percent decrease year on year in the first 11 months of 2025, official data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration showed on Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    Mongolia's foreign trade declines 4.8 pct in 11 months
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The foreign trade turnover reached 23.9 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, the data showed.

    The landlocked Asian country demonstrated a surplus in its foreign trade balance as exports exceeded imports by over 3.5 billion dollars, the administration reported.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Mongolian Parliament approves the development guidelines for 2026-2030. 

    World News Mongolia Trade Statistics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All