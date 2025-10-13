Mongolia’s first international standard approved

This marks the first international standard in the history of Mongolia.

By developing and adopting this standard, Mongolia, which alone supplies over 40 percent of the world’s cashmere, is increasing the value of goat cashmere and the export of livestock-derived raw materials and products, solidifying Mongolia’s reputation globally as a responsible nomadic and livestock farming country.

Mongolian goat cashmere is known for its fine, light, and warm texture. It is a rare and valuable raw material that is renewable and has no negative impact on the environment. Therefore, the above standard reflects factors such as the sustainable development of this industry, pasture management, the preservation of arid and semi-arid ecosystems and their biodiversity, and promoting traditional livestock culture.

