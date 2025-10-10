Australian documentary about modern nomadic Mongolians nominated for 2026 Oscars

Directed by Australian filmmaker Gabrielle Brady, the film was selected from among 16 submissions made by Australia this year. It portrays the lives of modern nomadic Mongolians, capturing their struggles and resilience through intimate, real-life stories. It premiered at the 2024 Ulaanbaatar Film Festival.

Photo credit: Montsame

Produced over five years, the film is a collaborative effort between Australia’s Over Here, Germany’s Chromosom films, and Mongolia’s Guru Media. Shot entirely in Mongolia, the production involved creative and technical contributions from Mongolia, Australia, Germany, the United States, Colombia, and the United Kingdom.

Photo credit: Montsame

The documentary The Wolf Comes at Night follows a Mongolian herding family forced to migrate to the city after a devastating sandstorm. The film features real-life couple Davaasuren Dagvasuren and his wife Otgonzaya Dashzeveg, residents of Buutsagaan soum in Bayankhongor aimag, as they confront the heartbreaking impact of climate change and urban migration on their traditional nomadic way of life.

Photo credit: Montsame

The film has achieved acclaim on the global stage:

Premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Winner of the Grand Prix at the Alpin International Film Festival (AIFF) in Romania

Regular participant in prestigious events such as the Sydney Film Festival (SFF) and the EU-Asia Documentary Film Festival (EADFF) in Hong Kong

Most recently awarded Best Documentary at the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival in Fuzhou, China

