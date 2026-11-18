Copper concentrate exports increased by 67% year on year, reaching 7.6 billion US dollars, while coal export revenues rose by 50% to 6.8 billion US dollars.

Meanwhile, imports totaled 11.0 billion US dollars, increasing by 1.5 billion US dollars, or 16.3%, compared with the same period in 2025. The rise was largely driven by higher demand for petroleum products. Diesel fuel imports surged by 74%, while gasoline imports increased by 25%.

In contrast, imports of vehicles declined during the reporting period. Passenger car imports decreased by 6% year on year, while truck imports fell by 10%.

Accordingly, Mongolia recorded a foreign trade surplus of approximately 6.9 billion US dollars during the first 10 months of 2026. This represents a 2.4-fold expansion compared to the same period of last year.

Alongside the trade figures, the NSO also reported that Mongolia's nationwide annual inflation rate reached 13.4% during the reporting period. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 19.8% year-on-year, while transport costs rose by 19.3%. Overall, goods prices increased by 14.3%, compared with an 11.1% rise in service prices.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan saw foreign trade rise to $14.1bln in January-September 2026.