Mongolia’s exports surge 45.3% in first 10 months of 2026
Mongolia’s foreign trade turnover continued to expand in the first 10 months of 2026, supported by a 45.3% increase in exports, which reached 17.9 billion US dollars on the back of strong growth in copper concentrate and coal revenues, an official of the National Statistics Office (NSO) said, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.
Copper concentrate exports increased by 67% year on year, reaching 7.6 billion US dollars, while coal export revenues rose by 50% to 6.8 billion US dollars.
Meanwhile, imports totaled 11.0 billion US dollars, increasing by 1.5 billion US dollars, or 16.3%, compared with the same period in 2025. The rise was largely driven by higher demand for petroleum products. Diesel fuel imports surged by 74%, while gasoline imports increased by 25%.
In contrast, imports of vehicles declined during the reporting period. Passenger car imports decreased by 6% year on year, while truck imports fell by 10%.
Accordingly, Mongolia recorded a foreign trade surplus of approximately 6.9 billion US dollars during the first 10 months of 2026. This represents a 2.4-fold expansion compared to the same period of last year.
Alongside the trade figures, the NSO also reported that Mongolia's nationwide annual inflation rate reached 13.4% during the reporting period. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 19.8% year-on-year, while transport costs rose by 19.3%. Overall, goods prices increased by 14.3%, compared with an 11.1% rise in service prices.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan saw foreign trade rise to $14.1bln in January-September 2026.