Kyrgyzstan sees foreign trade rise to $14.1bln in January-September 2026
Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade turnover in goods reached $14.1 billion in January-September 2026, marking a 16.6% increase compared with the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.
According to official data, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled $5.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, up 11.3% year on year.
However, Kyrgyzstan's exports to EAEU member states fell by 8.2%, while imports from the bloc increased by 16.5% compared with January-September 2025.
Russia accounted for the largest share of Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries, representing 61.5% of the total. Kazakhstan ranked second, with a share of 35.2%.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan’s GDP was projected at $31 billion in 2027.