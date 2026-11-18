According to official data, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) totaled $5.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, up 11.3% year on year.

However, Kyrgyzstan's exports to EAEU member states fell by 8.2%, while imports from the bloc increased by 16.5% compared with January-September 2025.

Russia accounted for the largest share of Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries, representing 61.5% of the total. Kazakhstan ranked second, with a share of 35.2%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan’s GDP was projected at $31 billion in 2027.