    Mongolia's Chinggis Khaan Museum partners with Heritage International Institute

    22:15, 20 January 2026

    Director of the Chinggis Khaan Museum of Mongolia and Academician Chuluun Sampildondov signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sergio Iovino, CEO of the Heritage International Institute (HII) based in Rome, on Tuesday, MONTSAME reported.

    Mongolia's Chinggis Khaan Museum partners with Heritage International Institute
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    According to the museum, under the Memorandum, the two sides agreed to cooperate in digitizing collections and integrating them into international cultural platforms, ensuring access to museum heritage for persons with special needs, strengthening the capacity of museum staff and guides through advanced training, and implementing joint research projects and programs involving scholars, curators, and specialists.

    The Heritage International Institute operates globally in the fields of cultural heritage preservation, promotion, and enhancement of heritage value, with particular focus on both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, while supporting international cooperation, cultural diplomacy, and intercultural dialogue.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency Astana will host the 10th Kazakhstan-Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission meeting in 2026.

