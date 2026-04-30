Mongolian writers attend Eurasian Book Fair 2026 in Kazakh capital

Mongolia was represented by the Libro Suvd literary agency, a regular participant, which promoted Mongolian literature and introduced visitors to the Nomiin Bayar Book Festival held annually in Ulaanbaatar’s Sukhbaatar Square.

A highlight of the fair was the presentation of the Mongolian Poetry Collection, featuring more than 500 poems by over 100 contemporary poets. Translated into Kazakh by poet Bayat Kh. and published by Foliant Publishing, the book was launched with remarks from Batjargal Gunaajav, Ambassador of Mongolia to Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Another milestone was the release of Heavenly Scripture by writer Ayurzana Gunaajav, translated into Kazakh by poet Suragan Rakhmetuly and published by Foliant. The author also met readers at the Mongolian Embassy in Astana, engaging with students, diplomats, and their families.

Mongolian writers were honored with the Ulugbek Esdaulet Prize, awarded by the Abai International Poetry Academy. The Libro Suvd agency noted that 40% of participation costs were supported by Nurlat Kh., a native of Bayan-Ulgii aimag.

Earlier it was reported, from April 22 to 26, the IX International Book Exhibition and Fair Astana Eurasian Book Fair 2026 will be held at the Presidential Center in the capital. It is one of the largest cultural and educational events in Central Asia, according to the official website of the city administration.