Mongolian president to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

"Within the framework of this visit, ceremonial events are planned in accordance with the status of the visit, as well as bilateral meetings with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is planned to sign a package of documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation.

In addition, a Kyrgyz-Mongolian business forum is planned as part of the visit, as well as a concert with the participation of artists from both countries,” noted Sagynbek Abdumutalip.

Earlier it was reported that Mongolia and France signed a memorandum to expand civil aviation cooperation.