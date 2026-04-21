Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Golden Eagle

President Tokayev praised President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s visionary leadership in driving Mongolia's rapid development and impressive progress. The Kazakhstani leader lauded the innovative projects and economic growth that have strengthened both the national welfare and Mongolia’s international standing. Furthermore, the President conveyed his confidence in Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s continued leadership to guide the nation toward further prosperity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the two nations have established relationships built on the ties of true friendship and mutual respect.

The Kazakh leader noted Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s role both as head of government and now as president, in expanding bilateral ties.

Our joint efforts have formally upgraded our partnership to a strategic level. The agreements we signed today will undoubtedly strengthen our friendship, he said.

"In these challenging times, our cooperation is more crucial than ever and meets the interests of both countries," the Kazakh leader added.

For your outstanding work in bringing our countries closer, I am pleased to present you with our highest honor, the Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle). It is a symbol of the profound respect Kazakhstan holds for you and the entire fraternal people of Mongolia, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the highest honor and pledged to spare no effort in further developing friendly relations with Kazakhstan.

Previously, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the victory of Mongolian vocalist Michelle Joseph in the Silk Way Star international project, emphasizing the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.