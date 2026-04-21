Live broadcast of Mongolian President's state visit to Astana

The heads of state are expected to discuss the prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

As it was reported, the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kazakhstan could become a turning point in relations between the two countries. Despite political closeness and the status of a strategic partnership, the economic potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia remains largely untapped. Why trade turnover still falls short of expectations and what role shared history plays in bringing the countries closer is examined by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.