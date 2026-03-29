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    Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote

    19:35, 29 March 2026

    At the third session of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) Conference, Secretary-General Sodbaatar Yangug formally introduced the nomination of Party Chairman Uchral Nyam-Osor as a candidate for Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing MONTSAME.

    Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    During the session, 32 members of the conference raised questions to the nominee on political, social, and economic issues, received responses, and expressed their views.

    A secret ballot was then conducted among attending members. As a result, the conference adopted a resolution supporting Uchral’s nomination for Prime Minister with 99.7 percent of the vote.

    Of the 597 conference members, 421 were present at today’s session.

    Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Earlier, Mongolia's Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav stepped down.

    World News Mongolia Asia Politics Government
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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