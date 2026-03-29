Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote
At the third session of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP) Conference, Secretary-General Sodbaatar Yangug formally introduced the nomination of Party Chairman Uchral Nyam-Osor as a candidate for Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing MONTSAME.
During the session, 32 members of the conference raised questions to the nominee on political, social, and economic issues, received responses, and expressed their views.
A secret ballot was then conducted among attending members. As a result, the conference adopted a resolution supporting Uchral’s nomination for Prime Minister with 99.7 percent of the vote.
Of the 597 conference members, 421 were present at today’s session.
Earlier, Mongolia's Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav stepped down.