Mongolian People’s Party backs Uchral for Prime Minister with 99.7% vote

During the session, 32 members of the conference raised questions to the nominee on political, social, and economic issues, received responses, and expressed their views.

A secret ballot was then conducted among attending members. As a result, the conference adopted a resolution supporting Uchral’s nomination for Prime Minister with 99.7 percent of the vote.

Of the 597 conference members, 421 were present at today’s session.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Earlier, Mongolia's Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav stepped down.