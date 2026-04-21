Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements - Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

During the talks, the Head of State said that cooperation between the two countries develops in the spirit of strategic partnership.

He emphasized that interstate, interparliamentary and intergovernmental relations are strengthening.

“Thanks to your relentless efforts, Mongolia is undergoing remarkable positive transformations. Last year, the country’s economy grew by 6.8%. This achievement became possible, undoubtedly, due to your wise policy. Under your leadership important initiatives aimed at improving people’s well-being have been implemented. We know, that Mongolia is pursuing its comprehensive development plan Vision-2050. You have launched the construction of a new city Kharkhorum. We wish you every success in bringing these unique projects to fruitionm," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For his part, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa said that he was very pleased to make a state visit to Kazakhstan after twenty years.

“You also, two years ago in 2024, made a state visit to Mongolia and truly elevated Mongolian-Kazakh relations to a new level of strategic partnership. Undoubtedly, this event will be inscribed in golden letters in the history of our bilateral cooperation,” said the Mongolian President.

“Mongolian people closely follow Kazakhstan’s achievements. During your visit in 2024, we signed more than ten documents. In the course of the current state visit, we will also sign a number of important documents,” he stated.

Earlier, it was reported that following the extended talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, the two countries agreed to resume direct air service between Astana and Ulaanbaatar.