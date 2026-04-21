Kazakhstan and Mongolia to resume direct air service

The Head of State said a Kazakh-Mongolian business forum is to be held in Astana, with the participation of Mongolian companies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, noting their positive impact on strengthening friendship between the two nations, highlighting achievements in education, culture, and tourism. He said Kazakhstan is open for Mongolian youth to study in its universities.

The Kazakh President also reminded of the Asian Boxing Championships held in Mongolia. He expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to Kazakh athletes during this major competition.

“The tournament was organized at a very high level. As you know, Kazakh boxers took first place in the overall team standings. I would like to emphasize that the multifaceted cooperation between our states is developing year by year. I am confident that the results of your visit today will give new impetus to our partnership,” the President said.