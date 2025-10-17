Mongolian Parliament votes to relieve Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav of duties

Prior to the plenary session, the Standing Committee on State Structure of the State Great Khural convened on October 16 to deliberate on the proposal to relieve the Prime Minister of his duties, during which the committee did not support the motion.

At the plenary session held earlier today, Members of the State Great Khural discussed the issue, raised questions, and delivered remarks. Following the discussion, 71 members voted in favor of relieving Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav of his duties.

Until a new Prime Minister is appointed, Acting Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav will perform the duties of the office.

