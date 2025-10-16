Mongolian Cabinet greenlights pension cooperation bill with Kazakhstan

Once the agreement enters into force, citizens of both countries will be able to combine their employment periods and social insurance contributions made in Mongolia and Kazakhstan to qualify for old-age pensions. It will also enable Mongolian citizens to receive their accumulated pension benefits from Kazakhstan, thereby strengthening their social security.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, as of 2023, a total of 8,036 Mongolian citizens were residing in Kazakhstan, of whom 3,115 were officially employed. Meanwhile, data from the Immigration Agency show that 564 citizens of Kazakhstan currently reside in Mongolia, the Media and Public Relations Department of Mongolia reported.

