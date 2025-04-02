Mongolian government designates 2026 as year to promote education

The decision made by the Government will give a special impetus to the practical implementation of the Law on Education adopted by the Parliament in 2023. Most importantly, it will provide real support for dramatically increasing access to kindergartens and schools. According to current estimates, 88 thousand children will be born in Mongolia by 2030. 108 schools and 95 kindergartens will be needed for these children, said Minister of Education Naranbayar Purevsuren.

Furthermore, the decision is expected to have a positive impact on the implementation of the 14 mega projects announced by the Government by creating necessary human resources.

Earlier it was reported that Abai Institutes might be opened in China, Türkiye and Mongolia.