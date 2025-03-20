Mongolian FM receives OTS Secretary-General

As part of the working visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh received Mr. Kubanychbek Omuraliev and the accompanying delegation on March 18, 2025. At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the historical and cultural relations between the Mongols and the Turkic peoples. The two parties also emphasized the importance of international cooperation in overcoming global challenges.

Additionally, the two sides highlighted the potential for cooperation between Mongolia and the OTS in trade and economic sectors and discussed expanding collaboration in the fields of energy, agriculture, and tourism.

Earlier it was reported that Abai Institutes might be opened in China, Türkiye and Mongolia.