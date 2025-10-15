Mongolia and India sign documents for broader cooperation

The following documents were signed between the two Governments:

1. Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the Field of Cooperatives

The agreement aims to develop cooperation in cooperative investment, joint ventures, and technology exchange, as well as promote market access and joint trade partnerships between cooperatives. The two sides will support training of specialists, exchange of expertise, and provide technical assistance in innovation and finance. The agreement also supports Mongolia’s newly launched “New Cooperative Movement” national initiative.

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of India on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Cooperation

Under this MoU, the two countries will provide mutual assistance during major disasters, coordinate emergency response, strengthen local disaster management capacity, and implement humanitarian aid projects, including during non-disaster periods.

3. Agreement between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of India on India’s Grant Assistance for Small Development Projects

The agreement provides for joint implementation of small-scale infrastructure and social development projects in Mongolia, including roads, cultural and community facilities, and improvements in education and healthcare. Under the agreement, each project may receive up to USD 50,000 in grant financing, with 2–5 projects to be implemented annually.

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Mongolia and the Government of the Republic of India on Preservation and Restoration of the Winter Palace of Bogd Khaan

The two sides will cooperate to restore and preserve the Winter Palace of the Eighth Bogd Javzandamba, protecting its original structure and historical value. The project will improve the museum environment, exhibition planning, visitor services, and cultural heritage conservation.

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia and the Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India on Cooperation in Geology and Mineral Resources

The MoU promotes cooperation in geological surveys and exploration using modern technology in promising mineral zones, joint research projects, investment opportunities, and exchange of knowledge in mineral resource management and environmental protection.

6. Cultural Exchange Programme (2025–2029) between the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of India

The programme focuses on promoting classical and folk arts, preserving cultural heritage, restoring archaeological sites, ancient monuments, monasteries, and translating the works of renowned writers and poets. The two sides will expand cultural exchange and collaboration at the international level.

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Immigration Agency of Mongolia and the Bureau of Immigration of the Ministry of Home Affairs of India

This MoU establishes a foundation for cooperation between the immigration authorities of the two countries, including professional training, exchange of best practices, joint programmes, and facilitation of travel for tourists.

8. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Arkhangai Aimag of Mongolia and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh), the Republic of India

The sides will develop local partnerships in culture, traditional arts, sports, and education, and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two regions.

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Communications of Mongolia and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India on Digital Cooperation

The two sides will exchange best practices in digital transformation, conduct feasibility studies and digital readiness assessments, share expertise and training, and support institutional partnerships in digital governance and innovation.