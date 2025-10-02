Mongolian athletes to wear ‘Goyol Cashmere’ at opening of Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

At these Games, Mongolian athletes will compete in biathlon, cross-country skiing, skating, and alpine skiing. For the opening ceremony of Milan-Cortina 2026, the Mongolian team will wear outfits crafted by Goyol Cashmere.

Specifically, the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) has signed a collaboration agreement with Goyol Cashmere to officially begin designing and producing the ceremonial uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. The MNOC and the State Committee for Physical Education and Sports formed a working group to select a company to supply unified attire and accessories for the Mongolian team, as well as to approve the design concepts. Following an open selection process announced by the MNOC, the working group made the final decision in consultation with athletes.

Olympic opening and closing ceremony outfits carry special significance, reflecting a country’s history, culture, traditions, and modern development. Accordingly, Mongolian athletes will walk into the Milan stadium wearing ceremonial uniforms that combine national heritage with contemporary design.

