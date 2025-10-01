‘Mongolian Gallery’ store opens in Canada

The store showcases products from Mongolian brands, including “Khanbogd,” “Buuvee,” “Maral Design,” “Jinst Murun,” and “Warm.” Although Mongolia’s exports of cashmere sweaters, vests, and similar products have been increasing in recent years, they currently account for only 0.8 percent of Canada’s imports in this category.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

According to the Embassy of Mongolia to Canada, if consumers are introduced to the warmth, softness, and durability of Mongolian cashmere, Mongolian products could potentially capture 5-10 percent of Canada’s import market.

As reported earlier, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is preparing to launch a study to assess the business environment of Mongolia’s cashmere industry, to attract both foreign and domestic investment, and foster private sector growth.