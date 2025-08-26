Mongolia, Uzbekistan explore cooperation in supporting women

The two countries shared experiences on women’s employment, social participation, and gender equality. Minister Aubakir stated that Mongolia established the Ministry of Family in 2024, comprehensively considering the rights of women and children and improving the legal environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Zulayho Bahriddinovna noted that Uzbekistan is working to support women’s social participation.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2024 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Mongolia 85th among 143 countries. While Mongolia was ranked first, along with over 20 other countries, in educational attainment, health, and survival, our country was ranked 43rd in economic participation and opportunity, and 120th in political empowerment

While the 2020-2024 State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia included 13 women Members or 17.4 percent of the total Members of Parliament, this number increased to 32 women Members of Parliament as a result of the 2024 Parliament election.

Uzbekistan’s State Committee on Family and Women supports the country’s women entrepreneurs through low-interest loans and free-of-charge training sessions.

The two countries noted the opportunities for cooperation in sharing mutual experiences and supporting women’s participation, reported the Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Protection of Mongolia.

Recall that Mongolia hosted the 10th Foreign Ministers’ meeting of FEALAC.