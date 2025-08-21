Mongolia hosts 10th Foreign Ministers’ meeting of FEALAC

The FEALAC Foundation Board of Directors, along with the Political, Cultural, Economic, and Humanitarian Working Groups, convened their respective meetings on August 20, 2025. These sessions were held as part of the commemorative events marking the 25th anniversary of the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC). During the meeting, member countries are set to engage in discussions under the theme “25 Years and Beyond: A Vision for East Asia-Latin American Cooperation”, with plans to adopt the “Ulaanbaatar Declaration” as a key outcome.

The Forum, which brings together 16 East Asian and Pacific countries and 20 Latin American countries, is co-chaired by Mongolia and the Dominican Republic for the 2025-2027 term. This marks the first meeting of Foreign Ministers since 2019.

The 10th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting continues from August 20 to 22, 2025.

