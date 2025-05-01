Mongolia unveils postage stamp to commemorate 80th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

The stamp’s design depicts Y. V. Vuchetich’s famous sculpture “The Motherland Calls,” dedicated to the heroes of the Battle of Stalingrad, set in the center against a blue background symbolizing a clear sky. It also features laurel branches and the Ribbon of Saint George, emblems of peace, victory, military glory, and pride. The Monument itself is an enduring call for the people to defend their homeland.

Opening the Unveiling Ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Mongolia Alexey Nikolaevich Evsikov remarked: “First of all, I would like to thank Mongol Post for issuing this themed stamp in honor of the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War. As it commemorates this significant milestone, I am delighted to take part in today’s Unveiling Ceremony.”

The new postage stamp, titled “80 Years since the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,” is now on sale through the Postage Stamp Center, the “A” Hall of the Central Post Office, and Post Office branches 21, 36, 38, 46, and 51.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan issued a silver coin in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory.