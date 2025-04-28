Kyrgyzstan issues silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory

The Victory Day, May 9, remains for decades a day of unity, remembrance of the dead and gratitude for the heroism and selflessness of war veterans and home front workers. More than 150,000 Kyrgyz citizens were awarded orders and medals for their courage and bravery in the Great Patriotic War. 74 people were awarded the title of the Soviet Union Hero, 34 became holders of the Order of Glory of three degrees, and more than 8,000 Kyrgyz people were awarded the certificates of honor by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of Kyrgyzstan.

An irreparable duty and a tribute of deep respect to those who perished and those who survived the war must not be forgotten.

Photo credit: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The main plot of the obverse side of the coin “80th Anniversary of Great Victory” is the image of a stylized figure “80” in the shape of a festive salute. A star is depicted in the upper part of the coin. The lower part contains an image of a bouquet of red carnations framed by a ribbon as a symbol of grief and honor to those who died in the war. The inscription: “Улуу Жеңишке - 80 жыл / 80th anniversary of Great Victory” is around the coin circumference.

The center of the reverse side of the coin contains the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic framed by the numbers “2025” and “1945” against the background of soaring doves symbolizing peace and freedom. The inscription: “Кыргыз Республикасынын Улуттук банкы / National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic” is placed around the coin circumference. The metal alloy (Ag 925), the year of coin issue “2025” and the weight of the coin (28.28 g) are specified in the lower part of the coin.

In late March, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to establish “80 Years of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War” jubilee medal to honor the veterans, home front workers and other participants of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.