Mongolia tourism surges 32% in 5M2026

From January to May, 2026, Mongolia welcomed a total of 292,063 foreign tourists, a 32% increase or 71,935 visitors, against the same period last year.

The majority of toursists came from Russia (117,498), followed by China (87,714), South Korea (27,837), Japan (9,631), and Germany (6,817).

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth highlighted that 84,035 foreign tourists arrived in Mongolia in May 2026 alone. This marks an increase of 17,675 visitors, or 26%, compared with May 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia showcased Bankhar dog breed and nomadic traditions at World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna, Italy.