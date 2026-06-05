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    Mongolia showcases Bankhar dog breed and nomadic traditions

    10:16, 5 June 2026

    A Mongolian delegation preparing for the World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna, Italy, visited the country’s Embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the competition, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.

    Mongolia showcases Bankhar dog breed and nomadic traditions
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The prestigious show will feature 31,050 dogs from around the globe.

    Mongolia will be represented by the Mongol Bankhar Kynological Federation and the Mongolian Kynological Federation.

    Ambassador Gerelmaa Davaasuren welcomed the delegation and discussed their participation.

    Mongolia showcases Bankhar dog breed and nomadic traditions
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The Head of the Mongol Bankhar Kynological Federation emphasized the goal of presenting the Mongol Bankhar dog internationally.

    The breed symbolizes Mongolia’s nomadic heritage and the deep bond between herders and nature.

    Bankhar dogs embody centuries of traditions in breeding, training, and care.

    Mongolia Animals Switzerland
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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