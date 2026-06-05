Mongolia showcases Bankhar dog breed and nomadic traditions

The prestigious show will feature 31,050 dogs from around the globe.

Mongolia will be represented by the Mongol Bankhar Kynological Federation and the Mongolian Kynological Federation.

Ambassador Gerelmaa Davaasuren welcomed the delegation and discussed their participation.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The Head of the Mongol Bankhar Kynological Federation emphasized the goal of presenting the Mongol Bankhar dog internationally.

The breed symbolizes Mongolia’s nomadic heritage and the deep bond between herders and nature.

Bankhar dogs embody centuries of traditions in breeding, training, and care.