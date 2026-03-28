Mongolia to open Consulate General in Sydney
05:07, 28 March 2026
The cabinet session on March 25 discussed and endorsed establishing a Mongolian Consulate General in Sydney to improve access to consular services and safeguard the interests of Mongolian citizens living in the Commonwealth of Australia, MONTSAME reports.
It was also decided to consult with the relevant Standing Committee of the State Great Khural.
Over 24,650 Mongolian citizens live and work in Australia, making it the third-largest community of Mongolians living abroad.
Earlier, 56 countries joined the UN Resolution on World Horse Day, initiated by Mongolia’s President