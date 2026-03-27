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    56 countries join UN Resolution on World Horse Day initiated by Mongolia’s President

    10:10, 27 March 2026

    The World Horse Day will be celebrated annually on July 11-13 at Khui Doloon Khudag in Argalant soum, Tuv aimag, MONTSAME reports. 

    56 Countries Join UN Resolution on ‘World Horse Day’ Initiated by Mongolia’s President
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The resolution World Horse Day, initiated by President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, was adopted at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 3, 2025. A total of 56 countries, including Austria, Bahrain, Brazil, China, Russia, Germany, Venezuela, Portugal, Thailand, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, have joined the resolution.

    The National Naadam Organizing Committee is currently coordinating preparations, including plans and budget, for celebrating the National Naadam Festival, the 820th anniversary of the Great Mongol Empire, and World Horse Day.

    World News Mongolia Horses UN Animals Kazakhstan Holidays
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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