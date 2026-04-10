Mongolia to launch project to cut hazardous chemical use

The project will be carried out in Ulaanbaatar, as well as in Darkhan, Erdenet, Khuvsgul, and Uvurkhangai aimags. It aims to cut the use of dangerous chemicals across the supply chain and promote sustainable, circular economy-based production. This is expected to reduce negative impacts on the environment and human health, according to Batzorig Lkhagvasuren, an expert in charge of chemical policy and planning at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The initiative will also introduce solutions to reduce and reuse waste generated by the wool, cashmere, and leather sectors. In addition, an inventory of hazardous chemicals will be conducted this year, alongside the launch of life-cycle assessments.

As a result, the project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 573,875 tons of CO₂ equivalent, as well as cut the use of persistent organic pollutants.

The project will support Mongolia’s implementation of the Stockholm Convention, to which the country is a party, and will be carried out in phases, including baseline studies, impact assessments, and capacity-building training.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility, the project will be implemented jointly by the United Nations Development Programme, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry. It forms part of an international environmental program to be carried out in eight countries over a period of 72 months.

Previously, it was reported Mongolia's Prime Minister freezes 3,000 civil service positions, moves to cut the workload.