Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles, Ecology Ministry says

Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev announced it at a meeting of the Senate Committee for Agrarian Issues, Environmental Management, and Rural Development.

He said that in the 1990s, the snow leopard population was critically low.

To restore the population, a comprehensive set of measures was implemented, including the creation of specially protected natural areas (SPNAs) covering 3.6 million hectares in key snow leopard habitats, such as Ile-Alatau, Kolsai Lakes, Altyn Emel, Sairam-Ugam, Zhongar Alatau, Charyn, Tarbagatai, Katon-Karagai, Karatau, and Western Altai reserves.

Around 70% of snow leopard habitats are under protection today. Eleven snow leopards have been fitted with satellite collars to track their movements and improve SPNA management.

“Thanks to our conservation and monitoring efforts, we have managed to increase the population from the critical level of the 1990s (80-100 individuals) to around 189,” Sharbiyev stated.

He also highlighted progress in Kazakhstan’s tiger restoration program, including the establishment of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, which covers an area of 415,000 hectares.

“Between 2018 and 2024, 205 Bactrian deer were introduced to the reserve to restore the natural prey base. Over 100 kulans were relocated, and concentration of the population of roe deer and wild boar has been strengthened,” Nurken Sharbiyev noted.

In autumn 2024, two tigers were brought from the Netherlands for captive breeding in the Ile-Balkhash reserve. In 2026, Kazakhstan expects to receive 3-4 wild tigers from Russia.