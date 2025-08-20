Official COP17 logo approved

The logo symbolizes the collective sowing of seeds of unity and trust, embodying a shared commitment to restoring degraded lands. It embodies Mongolia’s culture and traditions while also conveying the mission of the UNCCD to collectively seek solutions to desertification, land degradation, and drought.

The circular motif at the top of the design radiates like the rays of the sun, symbolizing Mongolia’s traditional reverence for the eternal blue sky. This imagery aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and conveys the search for solutions to the environmental challenges confronting humanity. At the center, the design highlights the shape of a Mongolian ger, with the “toono” (roof ring) depicted at its apex. The toono symbolizes the harmony between humans and nature, reflecting the wisdom of the nomadic way of life, while the soil beneath embodies the homeland, heritage, and cultural continuity.

The hand motif at the lower part of the design represents compassion, protection, and responsibility toward the earth. A green sprout rising from the palm signifies a resilient and rejuvenating world. Collectively, these elements encapsulate the mission of COP17, underscoring that only through joint efforts, unique knowledge, and shared responsibility can the challenges of land degradation be transformed into opportunities.

As more than 75 percent of Mongolia’s territory has been affected by land degradation, the country has made land restoration a national priority through the “Billions of Trees” National Movement, the “White Gold” National Program, and the “Food Revolution” National Campaign for soil and agricultural recovery. Hosting COP17 will provide an opportunity to exchange experiences internationally and to advance global cooperation aimed at addressing interconnected crises such as land degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss.

Delegates from 197 countries, along with scholars, researchers, civil society representatives, and the private sector, will participate in COP17 to promote resilience to drought and restore land and soil. The conference also coincides with Mongolia’s initiative for the “International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists,” drawing attention to sustainable rangeland management and the needs of more than one billion people whose livelihoods depend directly on these ecosystems.

Recall that Jordan advocates unified efforts to combat environmental challenges at COP16.