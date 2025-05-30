Mongolia to host COP17 in August

This landmark global event will bring together delegates from 197 Parties, Heads of State, Ministers, representatives from international organizations, scientific communities, civil society, and the private sector to forge solutions to the interconnected challenges of desertification, land degradation, and drought.

COP17 will be convened in alignment with the United Nations International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP 2026), offering a crucial global opportunity to highlight sustainable rangeland management, climate adaptation strategies, and the needs of more than one billion people who directly depend on these vital ecosystems for their livelihoods.

During the two-week Conference, participants will engage in a high-level segment that includes ministerial dialogues, along with multi-stakeholder forums and thematic discussions on science–policy integration, innovation, solutions, technology, and financing. The event is expected to foster impactful collaboration and action across sectors, advancing the goals of sustainable land management, ecosystem and land restoration, and the implementation of Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets.

To build momentum toward COP17 and increase public awareness and youth engagement, Mongolia has already launched a series of National Initiatives. One key upcoming event is the “Youth4Land” National Forum to be held in Mandalgobi soum, Dundgobi aimag, on June 16–17, 2025, in observance of Desertification and Drought Day. This forum will bring together over 100 young herders, researchers, and policymakers to co-develop sustainable land solutions rooted in traditional knowledge and scientific evidence. This national initiative is part of the country’s efforts to implement outcomes from previous UNCCD COPs and promote inclusive participation.

Mongolia’s policies on land restoration, sustainable use, and climate resilience are being implemented through flagship programs such as the “Billions of Trees” National Movement, the “White Gold” National Movement for Community-Based Rural Development, and the “Food Revolution” National Movement for Advancing Agriculture and Soil Conservation. These National Movements serve as exemplary models of integrated environmental and development policy at both regional and global levels.

Hosting COP17 will provide a historic opportunity to elevate international cooperation on land, climate, and biodiversity to a new level, while also fostering innovation, attracting investment, and advancing the global sustainable development agenda. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, this Conference will contribute meaningfully to the global fight against land degradation and climate change, while solidifying Mongolia’s leadership and commitment to building a sustainable and resilient future for all.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and Mongolia seek to enhance trade and investment cooperation.