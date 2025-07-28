Mongolia to host Asian Taekwondo Championships

Secretary General of the Mongolian Taekwondo Federation, Erdenebaatar Naranchimeg, attended the meetings. At the session, it was decided that Mongolia will host the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Championships for adults, an event that awards Olympic ranking points.

Mongolia won the hosting rights after competing against Qatar. The upcoming tournament will mark the first time Mongolia hosts a major continental championship for adult Taekwondo in the disciplines of sparring (kyorugi), poomsae, and para-Taekwondo.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s national judo team had missed out on medals on the first day of the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar.