Mongolia to host 3rd Asian Permafrost Conference

The Global Challenges Arising from Permafrost Thaw in Asia conference will be co-organized by the Institute of Geography and Geoecology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and the International Permafrost Association.

It will be divided into 18 thematic sessions.

Over 360 scientists and researchers from 25 countries, including the U.S., China, Russia, India, Japan, Canada, Norway, and Germany, have registered so far.

Up to 20 top papers will be published in Permafrost and Periglacial Processes, a leading geoscience journal.

International teams will conduct field studies along four routes in the Altai, Khangai, Khuvsgul, and Khentii mountain regions.

Recall that the first Asian Permafrost Conference was held in Lanzhou, China (2006) bringing together 150 participants.

The second took place in Sapporo, Japan (2017) with about 170 participants

