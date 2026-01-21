‘Billions of Trees’: Mongolia’s national movement hits 127.9 mln trees

They focused on the Committee’s action plan for 2026 and efforts aimed at strengthening intersectoral coordination under Mongolia’s climate change national policy, and summed up the policies and activities carried out in 2024–2025.

According to reports, 127.9 million trees, or 8.32 percent, have been planted so far under the ‘Billions of Trees’ national movement. The initiative aims to plant 1.5 billion trees in total.

In addition, Khuvsgul, Zavkhan, and Dornod aimags completed forest management planning across 5.1 million hectares.

387,100 hectares in 75 soums of 13 aimags and the green zones of Ulaanbaatar with 1.3 billion trees were treated to prevent the spread of forest pests.

Besides, 165,000 trees were planted on 100 hectares in Arkhangai, Gobisumber, Uvurkhangai, and Khentii aimags as protective belts. To reduce desertification, land degradation, and sand movement, 264,000 trees were planted across 160 hectares in the Gobi and steppe regions.

Following the meeting, the National Climate Committee’s 2026 action plan was approved. Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Gankhuyag Khassuuri tasked the Committee to hold meetings regularly at least twice a year. He also assigned to submit the report on the development of the plan to the relevant authorities by December 15, 2026.

As written before, over 4,500 trees and shrubs to be planted in Mongolia ahead of COP17.